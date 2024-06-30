Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 160 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $97.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

