Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 5,525 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

DE stock opened at $373.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.55.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

