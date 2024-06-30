Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 8.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $925,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 152.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 10.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,961.50 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,759.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,625.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

