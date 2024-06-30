Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 71,558 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 418.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 122.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $97.04 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

