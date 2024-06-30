Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CSCO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.