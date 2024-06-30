Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $10.07 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $408,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 116.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.