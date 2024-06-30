Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $10.07 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $408,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 116.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
