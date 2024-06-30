Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

