Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

