Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Update

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, an increase of 149.9% from the May 31st total of 361,800 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Chijet Motor Stock Performance

CJET stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Chijet Motor has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $5.18.

Chijet Motor’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJET. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 500,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 442,784 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 570,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 223,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chijet Motor by 772.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 787,172 shares in the last quarter.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

