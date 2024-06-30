Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 72.3% annually over the last three years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CHH opened at $119.00 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHH

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.