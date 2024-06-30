Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $9.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.93. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

