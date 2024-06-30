Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 1.7%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.20 ($0.87). 1,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.40 ($0.88).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60. The company has a market capitalization of £313.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a €0.74 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 5,261.71%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

