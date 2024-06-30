Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $138.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

