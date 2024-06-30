Comparing Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.85 $9.29 million $1.42 9.29 Bankwell Financial Group $193.30 million 1.04 $36.66 million $3.84 6.61

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pathfinder Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 11.50% 7.47% 0.62% Bankwell Financial Group 15.28% 11.55% 0.93%

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

