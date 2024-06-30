Conflux (CFX) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $657.90 million and $26.99 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,427.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.40 or 0.00633923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00121631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00037813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.00275149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00072430 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,016,075,077 coins and its circulating supply is 4,141,075,664 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,015,959,613.69 with 4,140,959,606.92 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15398509 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $22,924,174.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

