Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) versus Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Head to Head Review

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 5.95% 77.67% 15.78% Toray Industries 0.93% 2.52% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Constellation Software and Toray Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Constellation Software presently has a consensus target price of $1,150.00, suggesting a potential downside of 59.90%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Constellation Software pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toray Industries pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Software and Toray Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $8.41 billion N/A $565.00 million $24.83 115.51 Toray Industries $17.07 billion N/A $151.68 million $0.20 47.45

Constellation Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toray Industries. Toray Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Toray Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware. In addition, it offers professional, and maintenance and other recurring services. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

