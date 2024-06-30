Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of CLB stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $951.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.
Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
