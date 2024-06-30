Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). 697,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.40 ($0.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Cornerstone FS Price Performance

About Cornerstone FS

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.87.

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

