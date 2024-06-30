Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

