Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $849.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $524.63 and a 1-year high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $801.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

