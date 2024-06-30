Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.09. Coursera shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 325,903 shares traded.

COUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Coursera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 317,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,316 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Coursera by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coursera by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

