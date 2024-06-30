Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,115.80

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,115.80 ($52.21) and traded as high as GBX 4,510 ($57.21). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,445 ($56.39), with a volume of 91,698 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($62.43) to GBX 5,312 ($67.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.16) price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,357.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,117.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 67.30 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

