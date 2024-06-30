Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Shares of LLY opened at $905.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $814.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $915.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

