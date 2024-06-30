Critical Analysis: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) versus Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orchestra BioMed and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.59%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Westaim.

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Westaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million 105.68 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -5.51 Westaim $8.63 million 44.11 $183.98 million $0.81 3.67

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -2,330.46% -70.18% -49.17% Westaim 1,323.83% 22.34% 20.94%

Summary

Westaim beats Orchestra BioMed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

