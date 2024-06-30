Critical Contrast: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SI-BONE and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 5 11 0 2.69

SI-BONE presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.66%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $251.20, suggesting a potential upside of 87.70%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $138.89 million 3.84 -$43.34 million ($1.09) -11.86 Inspire Medical Systems $624.80 million 6.36 -$21.15 million ($0.55) -243.33

This table compares SI-BONE and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -29.93% -25.14% -18.77% Inspire Medical Systems -2.38% -2.82% -2.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats SI-BONE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

