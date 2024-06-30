CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 113.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.77. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

