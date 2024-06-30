Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Up 2%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.24. 291,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 574,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 1,649.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the period.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

