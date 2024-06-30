Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides data security, response, software, and service; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

