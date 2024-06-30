Degen One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.81 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Degen has a market capitalization of $96.64 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degen token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degen has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00745352 USD and is down -8.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $18,023,561.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

