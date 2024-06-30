Desjardins Analysts Give Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) a C$15.50 Price Target

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$15.50 price objective by analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSH.UN. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$9.06 and a one year high of C$12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.