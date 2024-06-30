Desjardins Analysts Give Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) a C$15.50 Price Target

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$15.50 price objective by analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSH.UN. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
