Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.70

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.70 ($14.73) and traded as high as €14.85 ($15.96). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €14.78 ($15.90), with a volume of 3,987,267 shares trading hands.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.72.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.