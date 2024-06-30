Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Deutsche Post Price Performance
DHLGY opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
