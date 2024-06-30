Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DHLGY opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Announces Dividend

About Deutsche Post

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.4427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

