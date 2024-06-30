DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 37,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 31,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

About DIAGNOS

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.