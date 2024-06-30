Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Private Ocean LLC’s Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,607 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 23.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $223,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

