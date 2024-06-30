Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

DFUV stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

