Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.59

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.59 and traded as high as $102.82. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $100.99, with a volume of 569,739 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

