Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $22.23

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $22.76. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 676,521 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

