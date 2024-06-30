Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $36.30

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.30, but opened at $37.26. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 4,711,233 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

