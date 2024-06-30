Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €19.50 ($20.97) and last traded at €19.50 ($20.97). Approximately 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.80 ($21.29).

Dr. Hönle Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dr. Hönle Company Profile

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

