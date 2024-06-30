DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Down 7.3%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.58 and last traded at $145.58. Approximately 596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.12.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day moving average is $161.93.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

