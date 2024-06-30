E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.39 ($13.32) and traded as high as €12.52 ($13.46). E.On shares last traded at €12.39 ($13.32), with a volume of 4,442,201 shares traded.
E.On Trading Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.57 and its 200-day moving average is €12.39.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
