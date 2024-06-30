Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LLY opened at $905.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $814.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $915.54. The stock has a market cap of $860.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.