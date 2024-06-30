Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $110.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

