Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 260.36% from the stock’s current price.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $420.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.