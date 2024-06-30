essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.95 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42). Approximately 100,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 169,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.36. The company has a market cap of £21.35 million, a PE ratio of -194.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

