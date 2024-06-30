ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. 18,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.
