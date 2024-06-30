Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY – Get Free Report) rose 19.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 19.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scientific
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.