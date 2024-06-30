Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Exelon were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after buying an additional 1,909,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Exelon by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after acquiring an additional 783,192 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3,481.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 776,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

