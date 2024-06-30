Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,442 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,442 ($43.66).

EXPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($54.04) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Experian Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 19,090 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.15) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($900,133.58). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,686 ($46.76) on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,796 ($48.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,564.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,391.57. The stock has a market cap of £33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,578.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,466.02%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

