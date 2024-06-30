Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expion360 Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Expion360 stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Expion360 had a negative net margin of 140.87% and a negative return on equity of 126.26%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expion360 will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

